Colorado Springs is expected to see spotty storms Wednesday with low chances of snow in the morning and rain in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 20% chance of snow is possible before 7 a.m. and then rain after 3 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of accumulation possible, the agency said.
Wednesday will likely reach a high of 49 degrees with partly sunny skies and winds between 5 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
A 60% chance of rain reappears before 11 p.m. followed by rain and snow showers with no accumulation expected. Overnight, skies are expected to be cloudy with temperatures dipping down to 32 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Chances of rain and snow increase Thursday and stick around until Saturday night. By Sunday skies clear up and drier weather is forecast early next week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. High near 48 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Snow showers likely, mainly after 7 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds around 5 mph.