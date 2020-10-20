Warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies are expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high will reach 74 degrees, which is well above the average 62-degree high for this day of the year. Temperatures will drop overnight to 36 degrees.
Temperatures in the low 70s will keep up until Friday when a high of 44 degrees is predicted.
"We’ll see a nice warm-up to the 50s and 60s Saturday, but it won’t last long," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "A sharp cooldown will occur Saturday night into Sunday, paving the way for even colder weather to start the week."
Sunday night could bring and inch or two of snow to Colorado Springs, Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. Chance of snow showers is around a 30% chance. Likelihood of snow in the mountains near Leadville is higher at a 50% chance of brining 5 to 10 inches of snow.
Temperatures are expected to be back into the 50s in Colorado Springs by Tuesday, Mozley said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.