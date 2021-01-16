Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny, breezy days and partly cloudy nights this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The Saturday high is predicted to be near 45 degrees, with winds possibly reaching 20 mph. Sunday will be just as sunny, but with less wind, the weather service said.
Both nights should be partly cloudy, with temperatures in the low 20s.
Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high of 39 degrees and a 40 percent chance of snow.
“As the system moves through Monday night we could pick up on a couple inches of snow along the front range along with a bit of a wind,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.