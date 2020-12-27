A chilly Sunday in Colorado Springs could set the stage for up to several inches of snow as the work week begins, erasing days of unseasonably warm temperatures.
One to 3 inches of accumulation is possible Monday on the city’s north side, with slightly less expected elsewhere in the city, a National Weather Service forecast shows. Snowfall is possible starting about 8 a.m., and chances increase later in the day. A high of 32 and a low of 21 are expected.
The forecast in Teller County is similar, with slightly less snow expected — up to 2 inches.
The Colorado Springs Streets Department is warning plow drivers that snow could continue into Tuesday, in line with the forecast.
Temperatures Sunday in Colorado Springs were expected to reach the 40s after a Saturday of 50s and 60s along the Front Range.
“A slight lull in snow showers expected during the morning Tuesday with additional snow showers possible during the day Tuesday before tapering off Tuesday afternoon,” according to a statement from the city's snow crews.
Here’s a look at the rest of the city's forecast:
Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 31 and a low around 11. North-northwest wind around 10 mph.
Thursday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. The low dips to 18 in the evening, with a chance of snow after 11 p.m. leading to New Year’s Eve.
Friday, New Year's Day — Partly sunny, with a high near 36 and a low around 14.
Saturday — Sunny, with a high near 43.