Friday's mild weather and sunny sky is expected to be followed by snow and rain later in the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 57 degrees Friday with sunny skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 35 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 to 10 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures reach a high of 65 degrees Saturday along with some strong breezes. Sunday chances of snow and rain return with more precipitation expected early next week, the weather service said.
"Right now, it looks like rain moves in for the second half of Sunday, then transitions to snow heading into very early Monday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "As temperatures fall into Monday morning, snow may accumulate and cause travel issues."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and breezy with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 30 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Rain showers likely after noon, mixing with snow after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.