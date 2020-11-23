Although Monday's high was 51 degrees, overnight snow and freezing temperatures are likely early Tuesday in Colorado Springs, which could potentially impact morning commutes, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The overnight low will drop to 29 degrees, making freezing rain and snow mix likely, the weather service said. The chance for precipitation is 70% after 3 a.m. Tuesday when about an inch of snow is expected.
"The ongoing snow showers in the mountains will approach [Interstate] 25 overnight and into early Tuesday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The heaviest snow bands look to set up right after sunrise, a quick 2-4 inches will be possible along I-25 in Monument. We could see 0-2 inches in the Springs, depending on where that snow band sets up"
Tuesday's high should be near 38 degrees with winds as high as 30 mph, the weather service said. Wednesday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 53 degrees.
Thanksgiving Day should bring sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, according to the weather service. Then snow is expected to return late Thursday and through Friday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of early snow showers, then mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds up to 15 mph.