Snow is forecast in Colorado Springs from Thursday night until Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Thursday is expected to reach a high of 46 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to 20 degrees with an 80% chance of snow before 7 p.m., the agency said. Accumulation is expected to be less than an inch.
Chances of snow stick around until Saturday night with a cold sunny day expected Sunday.
"We won’t be seeing snow all day but rather off and on during heavier snow showers," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Wind won’t be a concern, so visibility should be OK. Roads will get progressively worse through the day, especially along the Palmer Divide and Teller county where snow will stick earlier."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Cloudy and snow showers likely with a high near 31 degrees. Calm winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 36 degrees winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 10 mph.