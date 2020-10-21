The bulk of the week is expected to be sunny and in the 70s in Colorado Spring, but a cold front expected to set in over the weekend could bring snow, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 72 degrees and an overnight low of 42 degrees. Winds are predicted to be between 5 and 15 mph and fire danger is high Wednesday as humidity remains low and vegetation dry.
Thursday night is expected to have high winds with temperatures plummeting to 18 degrees leading into a high of 41 degrees Friday.
"A nice day is expected on Saturday before a big cool down arrives Sunday and Monday - 20s and 30s," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "A slightly better snow chance is expected Sunday night into Monday."
Starting Saturday night, snow enters the forecast with a 30% chance at night, and a 40% chance of snow during the day Sunday. By Sunday night there is chance a 60% of snow, the National Weather Service predicts.
By Tuesday temperatures could reach 46 degrees.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 41 degrees winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Chance of snow showers with high of 32 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.