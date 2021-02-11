Drivers should watch out for dense fog that could decrease visibility during the morning commute in the Pikes Peak region Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The fog should clear by 8 a.m., when skies are expected to to become gradually sunny, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 10 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Snow appears in the forecast Friday and sticks around until Sunday, the weather service predicts.
"Saturday will still be cold, and very similar to Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "This is ahead of the main surge of cold air that rolls in late Saturday night and Sunday. High temperatures on Sunday may not make it out of the single digits, with wind chill temperatures much colder than that."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., otherwise, mostly cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees with wind speeds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 28 degrees and light winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Cloudy and cold, with a high near 10 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Snow likely, mainly before 11 a.m.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 29 degrees and winds around 5 mph.