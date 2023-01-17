IMG_9374.JPG

A brilliant blue sky frames a snow-capped Pikes Peak with Garden of the Gods in the foreground in this recent shot taken in Colorado Springs. Photo by Jack Kirkpatrick, Colorado Springs (Instagram: @jackirkphoto).

Colorado Springs is forecast to receive snow in the latter part of this week.

A 60% chance of snow exists Tuesday, mainly after 5 p.m. Expect increasing clouds throughout the day with a high reaching 44 degrees. 

Tuesday night the chance of snow increases with an 80% chance of snow, mainly before 11 p.m. Two to four inches of snow accumulation possible. 

Expect steady precipitation before 11 p.m. with a transition to patchy, blowy snow for the remainder of the night. A low of 32 degrees is expected.

Looking into Wednesday, there’s a 50% chance of patchy snowfall prior to 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high reaching 32 degrees. 

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service 

Thursday: Expect sunny conditions with a high topping out at 37 degrees.

Friday: A 30% chance of snow is predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a high of 33 degrees. 

Saturday: Clear skies are to be expected with a high of 37 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are predicted with a high of 38 degrees. 

