Warm and windy conditions are expected to give way to snow showers in Colorado Springs this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures reaching 68 degrees, the weather service predicts. A mildly breezy morning is expected to turn into a blustery afternoon, with 15-20 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph.
Sunday should be mostly sunny until early afternoon, when there’s a chance of a rain/snow mix, according to the weather agency. The high is expected to be in the mid-40s.
Snow is expected to fall periodically Sunday night into Monday morning, with a possible accumulation of 2-4 inches.
“Expect slick and covered roads by late Sunday evening,” said KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson. “A few snow showers will be possible Tuesday as well.”