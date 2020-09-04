As we enter the Labor Day weekend, Colorado Springs could welcome some record-breaking heat.
Sunny days and clear nights are forecast to stick around through the holiday weekend, but the weather is expected to take a sharp turn on Tuesday with temperatures plummeting into the 40s and chance of rain and snow.
"A strong cold front will push into our area on Tuesday, dropping our temperatures over 40 degrees,"Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "Expect to wake up in the upper 40s/lower 50s Tuesday morning, then see temps fall throughout the day."
Before that, forecasts predict temperatures in the low to mid 90s with Sunday expected to be the hottest day of the weekend at 96 degrees — three degrees higher than the 1959 record of 93 degrees.
Friday is expected to reach 90 degrees with sunny, clear skies and light breezes. Temperatures are predicted to drop to 57 degrees overnight.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 91 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Tuesday: Rain, snow and breezy with a high of 47 degrees and winds between 10 and 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80% throughout the day and 60% at night.