Drivers should be aware of slippery, snow packed roads during the morning commute Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Wednesday night brought over 3 inches of snow to Colorado Springs and a 20% chance of snow is expected until 7 a.m. Friday, the agency said.
Thursday is likely to be mostly cloudy with temperatures expected to reach a high of 28 degrees with winds around 5 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 8 degrees with skies becoming mostly cloudy and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Friday will bring back some warmth with a high of 50 degrees and sunny skies forecast. Slight chances of snow return Saturday then Sunday clears up.
"A slight cool down will take place, with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plan on some wind over the weekend too."
Check here to see view closings and delays for Thursday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers after 5 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 10 mph.