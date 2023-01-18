051722-news-bestplaces 2 .jpg (copy)

Winter struck Colorado Springs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with freezing temperatures and visible snow and ice pack throughout the Pikes Peak region. 

As of 12:36 a.m., there’s been a city-wide callout to winter clean-up crews with a focus on primary and secondary roadways, according to snow manager Sean Lucero. 

Please be advised of the adverse travel conditions present for those who have a morning commute and take proper precautions while driving. 

There’s a 60% chance of precipitation Wednesday, continuing as snow showers with a transition to patchy, blowy snow after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are forecast with a high of 32 degrees expected. 

Wednesday night, expect well below freezing temperatures with a low bottoming out at 13 degrees. Mostly clear conditions are forecast, with a 10% chance of patchy snowfall before 8 p.m.  

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect increasingly cloudy conditions throughout the day with a high topping out at 40 degrees.

Friday: A 50% chance of snow is predicted, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted with a high of 28 degrees. 

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are to be expected with a high of 36 degrees.

Sunday: a 50% chance of snow showers is predicted. Mostly sunny conditions forecast with a high of 39 degrees. 

