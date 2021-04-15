Colorado Springs residents are advised to use caution on the roadways Thursday as an evening rain/snow mix is expected to become all snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service is predicting snow accumulation of two to four inches as precipitation continues overnight.
The somewhat convective spring weather will settle back into winter later this evening, with temps dropping and precip transitioning back to snow. Winter Weather Advisory is now active over El Paso County, and 2-6 inches of snow could drop on the Palmer Divide by morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/z0x0G0kUB5— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 16, 2021
Snow showers, 15-20 mph winds, and an overnight low of 23 degrees add up to slick driving conditions for Friday morning commuters, according to city manager Corey Rivera.
“Snow will be wet and heavy with high water content and when snow falls at rates greater than the pavement can melt it there will be slushy accumulations on roads,” Rivera said, adding that snow patrol units will be active throughout Colorado Springs overnight, with morning crews standing by to assist if needed.