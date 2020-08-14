Colorado Wildfires

An air tanker flies around the smoke plume billowing from the Grizzly Creek fire as it explodes on the south side of the Colorado River above Glenwood Canyon near Glenwood Springs, Colo., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, after a fire broke out near Interstate 70 the day before. 

 Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent via AP

Fires burning in the mountains and western slope are likely to impact Colorado Springs air quality Friday as smoke settles in.

Areas of smoke are expected before 9 a.m. and after noon. Skies are forecast to be sunny with the high near 94 degrees and wind between 5 and 15 mph.

Evening temperatures will drop to 60 degrees with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The likelihood of storms picks up a bit during the weekend.

"We could see showers and storms later in the day on Saturday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Then, a cold front pushes through on Sunday and brings a better chance for many of us to see storms. Temperatures will also reflect the front coming through - we’ll return to the 80s Sunday and stay that way through much of the new week."

Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.

Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and 20% at night.

Monday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 10% at night.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny then slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.

