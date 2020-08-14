Fires burning in the mountains and western slope are likely to impact Colorado Springs air quality Friday as smoke settles in.
Areas of smoke are expected before 9 a.m. and after noon. Skies are forecast to be sunny with the high near 94 degrees and wind between 5 and 15 mph.
Evening temperatures will drop to 60 degrees with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The likelihood of storms picks up a bit during the weekend.
"We could see showers and storms later in the day on Saturday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Then, a cold front pushes through on Sunday and brings a better chance for many of us to see storms. Temperatures will also reflect the front coming through - we’ll return to the 80s Sunday and stay that way through much of the new week."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and 20% at night.
Monday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 86 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and a 10% at night.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny then slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 88 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.