Colorado Springs is expected to see more haze in the area Friday as smoke from fires burning in northern Colorado and the Wyoming border spread across the front range, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An air quality warning was issued until 9 a.m. Friday for El Paso, Morgan, Washington, Yuma, Elbert, Lincoln, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties.
Friday temperatures will reach 76 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph and an overnight low of 43 degrees.
The next several days are expected to be sunny then temperatures are predicted to rise into the 80s early next week.
"Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer but hotter air arrives for much of next week - back into the 80s for many," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Plan on dry time for the rest of this forecast."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 76 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 80 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.