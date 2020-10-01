Smoke is expected to linger in the Colorado Springs area for a couple of days as air from fires burning in northern Colorado and the Wyoming border spread across the front range, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An air quality warning was issued until 9 a.m. Thursday for El Paso, Teller, Fremont, Custer, Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties.
"Smoke may reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, and may reduce visibility at times," a weather alert from the agency read.
Thursday temperatures will reach 65 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph and an overnight low of 42 degrees.
Smoke is likely to linger through Friday with temperatures jumping into the high 70s.
"Another cold front will push through Saturday and knock our temps back into the 60s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The front will also kick up our winds and usher in some more smoke throughout the day."
Next week will heat up again into the 80s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Area smoke expected with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 69 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 72 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 81 degrees and winds around 10 mph.