An overnight snow in the Pikes Peak region left roads wet and slick in areas Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Drivers should use caution and take it slow during their morning commute, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Friday is expected to be sunny with temperatures likely to reach a high of 55 degrees with mild breezes between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 26 degrees with clear skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Over the weekend and next week temperatures will climb into the 60s with lots of sunshine, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to between 10 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.