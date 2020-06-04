COLORADO CLASSIC

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible in Colorado Springs on Thursday, which will see a high just above 83.

Thursday will be slightly cooler compared to Friday, which will see a high of 93, with increasing clouds but no rain. Possible showers and thunderstorms re-enter the forecast Saturday, when a high of 89 is expected.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 93 and winds up to 15 mph.

Saturday: Partially sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 25 mph. A 40% chance of thunderstorms after noon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89 and winds up to 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83 and winds up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and winds around 10 mph.

