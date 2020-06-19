Precipitation is a near certainty in Colorado Springs on Friday ahead of a sunny, dry Saturday.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible before 5 p.m., then likely after, with an 80% chance. The high for the day will be 65, with winds up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday will be much warmer, with a high of 82, and dry. Thunderstorms again become possible Sunday through Tuesday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and winds up to 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 80 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.