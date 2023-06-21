Today is the summer solstice and it appears afternoon showers and thunderstorms return to Colorado Springs Wednesday prompting a hazardous weather outlook across the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 85 degrees. Light and variable winds are forecast to roll through from the southeast, ranging between 10 to 15 mph heading into the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established in Colorado Springs and across the Pikes Peak Region due to the possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms that are expected to increase in strength as the day progresses.

“The threat from any thunderstorms today will be frequent cloud to ground lightning, brief periods of moderate to heavy rainfall, wind gusts to around 50 mph, and small hail,” the weather service said.

“The strong to severe storms, which have a higher probability of occurring along the Palmer Divide and El Paso County this evening, will be capable of wind gusts to 65 mph, periods of heavy rain that could produce flash flooding, and large hail of 1.5 inches in diameter or greater.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday night, there’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Expect partly cloudy skies and a low bottoming out at 57 degrees. Winds from the southeast are forecast to range from 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chances of wet weather remain for Thursday’s forecast before skies clear up heading into the weekend.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Friday: Expect sunny skies and a high of 84 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 86 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny skies and a high reaching 81 degrees.