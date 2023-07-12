Colorado Springs is forecast for a slight chance of afternoon showers as temperatures into the 90s continue Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, mainly after 4 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees. A light wind from the northwest is forecast to roll through the area at 10 mph, becoming southeast heading into the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for the Colorado Springs area due to high temps, and the possibility of heavy rain and high winds.

“Above seasonal temperatures can be expected again today, with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms over and near the higher terrain. Showers and storms will be high based and produce more virga and gusty winds up to 50 mph, than measurable rainfall,” the weather service said in its forecast. “There will also be a threat of dry lightning this afternoon and evening.”

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, a 10% chance of showers will persist, mainly before 11 p.m. Expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 64 degrees.

Chances for afternoon showers are forecast throughout the week, with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 91 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 85 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 82 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny skies are in the forecast otherwise with a high of 86 degrees.