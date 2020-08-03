Patchy fog in the morning and severe thunderstorms for the rest of the day are expected in the Colorado Springs area Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday will reach a high of 86 degrees with light breezes between 5 and 10 mph in the afternoon and evening.
The day will start out with a layer of fog until 8 a.m. and transition into thunderstorms and showers mostly after 2 p.m. at a 50% chance. Showers will pick up again before 11 p.m. at a 60% chance, but expect mostly sunny skies between storms.
Flash flooding will be possible during storms.
The rest of the week will keep a trend of sunny mornings and chances of thunderstorms in the afternoons with temperatures gradually picking up throughout the week to 91 degrees Friday.
"We will see more storms on Tuesday, but will be a handful of degrees warmer and feature greater instability across the eastern plains - which could fuel some severe storms," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Storm chances last through late week for many with highs staying in the 80s and 90s."
The weekend is expected to be dry with hotter temperatures.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.