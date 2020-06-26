Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging winds across the entire Front Range of Colorado and the eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening, forecasters predict, and a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter —  and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the Interstate 25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the weather service. Tornadoes also are possible, the agency reported.

The thunderstorm watch area includes Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Teller County, Douglas County and Pueblo County along with all other areas east of I-25 in Colorado.

Also, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the weather service for areas that include Castle Rock and the south metro Denver area until 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast. 

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.

Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments