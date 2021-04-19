A snowstorm bringing between 4 and 6 inches of fresh powder is expected to hit the Colorado Springs area starting Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A winter weather advisory will be in effect beginning at 3 p.m. Monday and last until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory warned that snow could fall at 1 to 2 inches per hour Monday evening.
The storm is likely to set in quickly with weather conditions shifting drastically from warm to cold temperatures creating flash freeze, the agency said.
Slick roads are expected later in the day Monday and could affect evening commutes, the weather service said.
Monday's high could reach 59 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Overnight chances of rain and snow will be 90% after 3 a.m. with a low of 17 degrees and winds between 15 to 25 mph - with gusts up to 40 mph, the agency said.
Tuesday's forecast includes mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s. Chances of snow return Tuesday night through Wednesday night, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.