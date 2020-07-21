The Pikes Peak region forecasts is filled with predictions of showers and thunderstorms, some of which are expected to be severe, particularly along the 1-25 corridor, and include golf ball sized hail, heavy gusts of winds and potentially flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday the high is expected to reach 87 degrees with storms predicted to be most intense after 4 p.m. with chance of rain at 80%.
Showers are to continue until 10 p.m. at a 60% chance with temperature dropping to 58 degrees in the evening.
Here's the rest of the work week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures just below 90 and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just below 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.