Fresh snow blankets Palmer Park as a hiker walks along Mesa Trail in the snow.

Parker Seibold, The Gazette

A handful of schools and organizations in Colorado Springs and the surrounding area have announced delays due to snow and an icy commute Tuesday morning.

A weather system moving into the area early Tuesday morning could bring a high near 21 and heavy snow over the Interstate 25 corridor, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Snowfall accumulation may range from 1-3 inches in Colorado Springs before subsiding by mid-afternoon around 3 p.m.

Road conditions can be checked here, and a local traffic map can be found here.

7:15 a.m.: Focus on the Family has moved to a remote work day Tuesday.

6:45 a.m.: Manitou School District 14 announced a two-hour late start.

6:30 a.m.: The Colorado Springs Christian Schools are on a delayed start. The bus will leave Woodland Park at 8:55 a.m.

Lake George Charter School is on a two-hour delay. No morning pre-school will be provided.

5:30 a.m.: CIVA Charter High School is on a two-hour delay.

5:15 a.m.: Lewis-Palmer School District 38 announced a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Snow showers, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy blowing snow between 9-10 a.m. High near 21. Blustery, with a north wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between zero and 10. South wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

