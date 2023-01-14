Warmer weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend with a slight chance of snow ahead.
Saturday will have a high around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There could be light winds from 5-10 mph throughout the day with temperatures dropping to near 32 in the evening. Skies will likely be partly sunny.
Warm weather continues across our area today. A new system will be coming in starting tonight and through the rest of the weekend, bringing temperatures down a bit and dropping snow over the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/p43h8Zyr0d— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 14, 2023
Here is the full forecast for the holiday weekend.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind.
M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.