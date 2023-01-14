010123-dg-weather-art

Pikes Peak looms in the background of Garden of the Gods at sunrise on Thursday.

 Photo by John Schultz

Warmer weather is expected to continue throughout the weekend with a slight chance of snow ahead.

Saturday will have a high around 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There could be light winds from 5-10 mph throughout the day with temperatures dropping to near 32 in the evening. Skies will likely be partly sunny.

Here is the full forecast for the holiday weekend. 

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday: A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind.

M.L.K. Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

