Low hanging clouds formed a glaze of ice in parts of El Paso County Friday morning making roads slick or wet, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The freezing drizzle is forecast in northern El Paso County near Monument Hill and farther north into Castle Rock and Denver where road conditions are particularly slick, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Friday is expected to continue to be cloudy with temperature no more than 35 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the National Weather Service predicted.
Friday's overnight low will get down to 27 degrees but Saturday is forecast to reach up to 70 degrees.
"Temps plummet into the 20s and teens Saturday night and will fall through the day on Sunday," KKTV reported. "Plan on bitter cold with snow showers spreading from the mountains on east late Sunday into Monday."
Chance of snow is 70% Sunday and 90% Monday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Chance of snow then snow likeley with high of 32 degrees and winds around 15 mph.
Monday: Snow with a high of 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Slight chance of snow then sunny with a high of 46 degrees and winds around 5 mph.