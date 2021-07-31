Thunderstorms rolled into Colorado Springs late Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and triggering a flash warning, which remains in effect for the Colorado Springs area until 8:30 p.m.
Here's the latest:
6:00 p.m.
Several streets throughout Colorado Springs were flooded Saturday evening, after thunderstorms producing heavy rain rolled through the area beginning at around 5:15 p.m.
Street flooding occurred in several places throughout Colorado Springs, including at the intersections of Fountain Boulevard and Circle Drive, Hancock Expressway and Circle Drive, and just past North Carefree Circle on northbound Academy Boulevard.
Northbound Academy just past N Carefree is flooded. #ColoradoSprings #cowx @NWSPueblo pic.twitter.com/9eD63rqLGC— Matt Minnillo (@MattBlueThunder) July 31, 2021
Firefighters say this vehicle got trapped against the barriers by the rushing waters near Hancock Expressway and Circle. Thankfully, no one was inside.📷: Trevor Cokely pic.twitter.com/4IMlAerCwm— Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) July 31, 2021
Seaweed? Waves? In Colorado Springs? Half Turn Road and N. Academy water level starting to go down, but a lot of cars had water go over the hood trying to go by. That red car stalled in the road tried to make it…and didn’t. Driver got out ok! @KKTV11News #COwx pic.twitter.com/W8XqqwyLQr— Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) August 1, 2021
Colorado Springs Utilities crews were also working to restore power to thousands of people on the city's south side.
About 3,000 customers on the southwest side, near Bear Creek park, lost power shortly before 6 p.m.
Crews are working to restore power in southwest Colorado Springs affecting approx. 3,000 customers. Est. restoration is between 3-4 hours. Stay up to date with our outage map at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. pic.twitter.com/A6Ew9IjgDI— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 1, 2021
By 6:30 p.m., power had been restored to roughly 4,000 customers in southeast Colorado Springs, where a power outage was reported at around 5:30 p.m.
We’re working to restore power to approx. 4,000 customers in southeast Colorado Springs. Est. restoration is between 8-9 p.m. Stay up to date with our outage map at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa. Use caution while driving and treat any dark intersections as 4-way stops. pic.twitter.com/jGHV9bYaA9— Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 31, 2021
Until power is fully restored, Utilities advised drivers to use caution, and treat dark intersections as four-way stops.
Utilities has not said what led to the outages.