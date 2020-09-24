Higher-than-normal temperatures, gusty winds and dry air have prompted a red flag warning Friday for western El Paso and Teller counties.
The red flag warning will go into effect noon through 8 p.m. Friday and also includes Lake, Chaffee and Fremont counties, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
RED FLAG Warning for tomorrow for Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, Teller and western El Paso counties. https://t.co/PN2F2yYebS #cowx pic.twitter.com/ekH4Memi2W— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 24, 2020
“Fire danger will continue to be a concern over the next few days,” Gazette news partner KKTV said.
Colorado Springs could surpass record highs this weekend, with Friday forecast to reach 91 degrees and Saturday forecast to reach 90 degrees. The hottest it’s ever been on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26 in Colorado Springs is 87 degrees, National Weather Service data shows.
Friday night will be mostly clear with a low around 53 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 50 degrees and wind gusts between 5 and 15 mph.
But a cold front expected to move through the region Sunday could bring cooler temperatures next week, KKTV said.
“Temperatures drop into the 70s and we will see a decent amount of cloud cover. We should stay mainly dry, but a few sprinkles could be possible. Winds will gust over 30 mph. Showers overnight into Monday will be possible.”
The cold front’s exact timing and how strong it could be are unclear — factors that will affect how cool temperatures will be early next week, KKTV reported.