Thursday is expected to be mostly clear and sunny before increasing clouds and winds move into Colorado Springs beginning Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 67 degrees Thursday with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
A Red Flag warning was issued Wednesday afternoon and remains in effect until 8 p.m. due to gusty winds and low humidity. A fire weather watch is also in effect beginning Friday afternoon through Friday evening, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop down to 36 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph before increasing clouds and blustery winds move in Friday morning, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 55 degrees. Windy, with winds between 10 and 20 mph and increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high of 66 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.