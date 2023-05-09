Colorado Springs is forecast for sunny skies and warm temps Tuesday, with chances of precipitation later in the week.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 81 degrees today. Winds from the northwest are expected to roll through the area towards the afternoon, ranging from 10 to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, there’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 to 11 p.m. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 47 degrees.

A red flag warning is in effect through 11 p.m., Tuesday across the Pikes Peak Region due to gusty winds and a relatively low humidity present throughout the area.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the weather service said.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely towards the afternoon, with a 60% chance of precipitation in the forecast. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 75 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, with showers likely in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high reaching 66 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 30% chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 68 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers in the forecast. Expect mostly cloudy skies and high near 65 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast, with a high near 60 degrees.