Record heat is forecast in Colorado Springs in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature is expected to be 93 degrees Thursday, which would exceed the all-time high for the day of 92 degrees. Friday could see the temperature soar past the existing heat record. The forecast high for the day is 95 degrees, well above the current daily record of 90 degrees.
Colorado Springs will see high temperatures and smoky air Wednesday, according the agency.
The high temperature is expected to be 87 degrees with smoky air, particularly after 11 a.m. and continuing into the night, the agency said.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and an overnight low around 60 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and an overnight low of 62 degrees.