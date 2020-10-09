Heat is expected to reach record highs again in Colorado Springs Friday after temperatures maxed out at 86 degrees Thursday, passing the previous record of 83 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Temperatures are expected to hit 83 degrees Friday, surpassing the 82-degree record set in 1950 and 1963. Winds are predicted to be between 10 and 15 mph with mostly sunny skies.
Weather conditions are a concern for crews battling the Barr Trail Fire burning near the Manitou Incline because of winds, dry vegetation, and the high temperatures.
The unseasonably hot weather is expected to persist Saturday while Sunday is expected to start cooling down with an overnight low of 37 degrees.
"Temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s for Monday before gradually warming up into the middle portions of next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 degrees and winds between 5 and 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.