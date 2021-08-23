Colorado Springs temperatures could reach record highs this week with mostly sunny skies and thunderstorms possible.
Temperatures are expected to reach 91 degrees Monday, with a slight chance of afternoon showers after a sunny start to the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The expected nighttime low is 60 degrees.
Tuesday temperatures could be in record-setting territory, with the forecast high of 94 degrees matching the all-time heat record for Aug. 24. That record was set in 2011.
The expected nighttime low Tuesday is 61 degrees.
The rest of the week is expected to be hot, with afternoon thunderstorms possible, says the weather service:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92 and a 10 percent chance of afternoon showers. The nighttime low is 61, with thunderstorms possible before midnight.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and a 40% chance of showers after noon. The nighttime low is 59 degrees.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 and a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after noon. The nighttime low is 59 degrees.