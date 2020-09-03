Colorado Springs starts off Thursday with a breezy morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Gusts up to 38 mph are possible but as the day heats up the wind will die down to between 5 and 15 mph. Thursday is expected to reach a high of 80 degrees with an overnight low of 52 degrees.
As the week goes on the days will heat up culminating with a hot and dry Labor Day. But cooler temperatures are forecast to set in Tuesday.
"Record heat possible Sunday and Monday, before temperatures fall off a cliff..." according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees and winds around 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high of 90 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.