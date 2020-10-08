Sunny skies and 80 degree temperatures are expected to continue Thursday and into the weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
Thursday is predicted to reach a high of 85 degrees Thursday – two degrees higher than the record high temperature for Oct. 8 and almost 20 degree more than the average high of 66 degrees.
With unusually high temperatures, the region faces near critical fire weather conditions.
Thursday is also predicted to have winds between 5 and 10 mph and an overnight low of 49 degrees.
The heat won't stick around for long though, Sunday night temperatures are forecast to drop around 35 degrees with chance of rain and snow.
"On Sunday, the best chance for rain will be for the mountains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "However, by Monday we will see more shower activity along I-25. Temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s for many by then too!"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny then slight chance of showers with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Monday: Slight chance of rain and snow then sunny with a high of 65 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.