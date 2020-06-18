One day after record-tying heat, Colorado Springs will experience a more typical June weather day.
Colorado Springs tied the record of 93 on Wednesday, a record that was set in 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
On Thursday, expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 74 - right about the average in mid-June.
A 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast after 3 p.m., says the weather service. Breezy conditions will persist, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east-southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
The chance of rain increases to 60% later Thursday night.
On Friday, showers are likely with a high near 66. The chance of precipitation is 90%, according to the weather service. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Haze that was in the air Wednesday, some due to the East Canyon fire near Durango, has dissipated early Thursday.
A look ahead to the weekend includes mostly sunny skies and 10% chance of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind around 5 mph.