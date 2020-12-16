After a snowy day, Colorado Springs weather is expected to warm up into the 40s with sunshine on the way, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday will reach a high of 43 degrees with plenty of sunshine and calm 5 mph breezes, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees with mostly clear skies and light winds.
Thursday will likely cloud over and stay in the 40s, the weather service said. A blip of snow showers will follow during the day Friday but 40s and sunshine will return for the weekend.
"Highs reach the 50s early next week with dry time!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 37 degrees winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 10 mph.