Colorado Springs may see a break in the rainy streak beginning Thursday, as chances for showers and thunderstorms decrease to 20% in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A high near 92 is forecast today.
Chances of scattered thunderstorms are higher over the eastern plains.
Friday and Saturday are expected to dry up as well, with slim chances of showers and thunderstorms in the mid-afternoon and a high near 96 on Friday. Saturday could see highs nearing the 100s.
The mini dry spell could be short-lived, as Sunday is "likely" to see more rain in the afternoon and a high near 87.
This has been the third hottest July on record in Colorado Springs since reporting began in 1894, with a maximum average temperature of 75.4 degrees, the service reports. Only 1980 and 2003 have seen hotter temps through July 20th.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.