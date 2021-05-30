The holiday weekend's rainy trend is expected to continue Sunday in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service reports strong chances of precipitation for most of the day around the city, with thunderstorm threats lingering through the afternoon and evening and into Memorial Day morning.
Sunday is "looking like a washout," according to Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan. "Heavy showers really throughout the entire afternoon, with a couple of embedded thunderstorms from time to time."
Temperatures Sunday are expected to remain cool in the Springs, with a high below 60 degrees, while storm potential increases after 10 a.m. Showers remain in the forecast after sundown, with storms possible before and after midnight.
The National Weather Service pegs showers as "likely" Monday morning. Storms are possible after noon, according to the agency, with sunshine not expected to prevail until Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool down even more Monday, with a high near 52 degrees.
Other parts of southern Colorado could be in the crosshairs of more severe storms Sunday, the National Weather Service warns.
Areas along and south of U.S. 50, including Las Animas and Baca counties, could see flash flooding, large hail and 60 mph winds, according to the agency, which added the possibility of a tornado.