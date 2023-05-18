Afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms are likely to hit the Colorado Springs area Thursday, and in the days to follow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There’s a 70% chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 63 degrees. Winds from the north are predicted to roll through the area at 10 mph.
Looking ahead into Thursday night, expect showers before 9 p.m., and thunderstorms to follow. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation. Mostly cloudy conditions are predicted overnight, with a low bottoming out at 47 degrees.
Expect morning showers and cloudy conditions Friday, with highs near 60 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers, beginning in the morning and carrying into the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 60 degrees.
Saturday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 69 degrees.
Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 71 degrees.
Monday: There’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high of 72 degrees.
