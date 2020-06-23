Colorado Springs will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, a chance that will reoccur throughout the work week.
Tuesday will be warm and breezy in Colorado Springs, with a high of 81 and winds up to 10 mph. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Weather looks similar each day this week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 and winds up to 10 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, which are possible all day.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph.