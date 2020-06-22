Colorado Springs could experience a wet week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast every day through Friday.
Monday will see increasing clouds and a high near 80, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Weather looks similar each day this week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
6:45 AM: Our severe threat has extended over the southern I-25 corridor. A few storms may be strong to severe today. #COwx pic.twitter.com/cGT1sGPte1— Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) June 22, 2020
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph.