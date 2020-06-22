Weather

Faith Stone was a bright spot on a gloomy day in downtown Colorado Springs on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

 (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Colorado Springs could experience a wet week, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast every day through Friday.

Monday will see increasing clouds and a high near 80, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. and winds up to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Weather looks similar each day this week. Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Thursday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph.

