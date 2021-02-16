After the coldest days this season, Colorado Springs temperatures will jump into the 40s Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday will start off mostly sunny until a 30% chance of rain and snow showers appears around 3 p.m. with less than a tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 40 degrees with winds around 5 mph, according to the weather service.
Avalanche warnings are also in effect across Colorado Tuesday after light snowfall overnight added to loose snowpack that could easily trigger devastating avalanches across the Rocky Mountains.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 13 degrees with cloudy skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said. Another chance of snow shows up before 9 p.m. Chances of snow are 30%.
Expectations of snow continue Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches possible overnight. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures reaching a high of 30 degrees, the weather service predicts.
"We’ll likely start out with a few lingering flurries, and some roads may be slick for those areas that picked up some snow," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The back part of Thursday looks quieter, and still chilly."
Colorado Springs set new record-low temperatures, breaking marks set 126 years ago, for both Sunday and Monday as a wave of Arctic cold swept through the state over the weekend.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 33 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 p.m.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31 and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.