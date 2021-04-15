Chances of intermittent rain and snow are possible in Colorado Springs Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Rain and snow are possible at a 20% before noon followed by a 60% chance of rain along with thunder, the agency said.
Thursday will likely be cloudy with temperatures reaching a high of 45 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Before 9 p.m. rain showers re-enter the forecast at a 70% chance then rain and snow is likely between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Snow showers are possible after 10 p.m. with the chance of precipitation decreasing to 50%. Accumulation of snow is expected to be less than half an inch, the agency said.
High Fire Danger today across the San Luis Valley. Please avoid fire starts. Snow moves into the mountains this afternoon and across the plains tonight. Expect snow covered roads central mountains, with slushy roads and snowy roads at times Palmer Divide. #cowx pic.twitter.com/A2ynTB3Vk6— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 15, 2021
We may get to hear some thunder tomorrow! While it isn't certain as of now, conditions are favorable for a few storms to form over the eastern plains tomorrow. If they do show up, they'll be a bit isolated and during the late afternoon-early evening. Keep an eye on the forecast! pic.twitter.com/c7lfxllIfk— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 15, 2021
Overnight temperatures are forecast to hit 27 degrees with cloudy skies and winds between 10 to 15 mph, the weather service said.
Friday brings a 60% chance of snow and temperatures in the 40s with more of the same Saturday. By Sunday, temperatures start to creep upward with sunshine and drier weather, the agency said.
"This weekend will be COLD and dreary to start with ongoing snow in the higher terrain," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Mostly everyone sees improvements by Sunday with temps reaching the 50s, but the new work week brings more chances for rain/snow."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and winds around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Snow showers likely, mainly before 9 a.m. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers after noon.