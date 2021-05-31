An unseasonably cool Memorial Day is in store for Colorado Springs, where rain also lingers in the forecast.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to only reach the mid-50s around the city, with 40s predicted for the higher elevations around Woodland Park.
"Maybe keep that extra layer if you're out and about today, as we're really not warming up too much at all," said Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Sydney Jackson.
While light rain greeted some in the city Monday, the morning hours were believed to be the best opportunities for traditional holiday events and hikes. The chance for showers and thunderstorms increases around lunch time and remains in the forecast into the evening. Heavy rain could accompany drivers along Interstate 25 around 5 p.m., Jackson said.
After severe weather Sunday in the southern mountains and eastern plains, the National Weather Service again warns of gusty winds and flash flooding Monday.
In Colorado Springs, stormy weather is anticipated again Tuesday, with sunshine and warmer temperatures to return later in the week.