A storm expected to set in late Thursday morning is likely to bring rain, snow and gusty winds to Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Snow showers begin around 11 a.m. and could turn into rain showers later in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80% and little to no snow accumulation expected.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 48 degrees with mild breezes that could increase to between 15 to 20 mph with some gusts as high as 35 mph, according to the weather service.
Snow showers will start in the mountains and move across Interstate 25 headed southeast.
"The heaviest snow will be between 2-10 PM along the Palmer Divide and for Teller County, creating low visibility & slick road conditions," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Meanwhile, for much of Colorado Springs & Pueblo, expect a few rain/snow showers but no meaningful accumulation."
Overnight rain and snow showers are expected to continue before 2 a.m. and a slight chance of snow showers persists between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at a 60% chance. Less than half an inch of accumulation is expected.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27 degrees with cloudy skies gradually clearing up to be partly cloudy and strong winds between 25 to 30 mph then decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. At their highest wind gusts could reach 40 mph, the agency said.
Friday temperatures will snap back into the 50s with sunny skies. Over the weekend and early next week temperatures will climb into the 60s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.